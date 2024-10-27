Yahya Sinwar gets found wounded, leaning against bench in his final moments

(MENAFN) In his final moments, Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating some of the most severe against Jews since the Holocaust, was found wounded and leaning against a bench. Eyewitness accounts suggest he made an attempt to throw an object at an Israeli drone that was monitoring him. This action, whether interpreted as a defiant gesture or an expression of surrender, has elicited diverse reactions. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli military struck decisively, hitting the collapsed building where Sinwar was located with two 120mm tank shells.



Israeli Defense Yoav Galant emphasized the gravity of the situation, declaring, "This is a clear message to all our enemies — the IDF will reach anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens or security forces, and we will bring you to justice." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed these sentiments, claiming that "evil has received a heavy blow" and affirming that Israel had "settled its reckoning" with Sinwar.



In the United States, President Joe Biden congratulated Israel on the elimination of Sinwar, referring to it as "an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza." He underscored the need to "move on."



However, this development may not mark the end of the conflict. While Sinwar's removal might appear to resolve certain issues, the overarching narrative remains complicated. Many analysts suggest that this is merely the "beginning of the end." Netanyahu’s aspirations extend beyond merely addressing immediate threats; he seeks to reshape the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape. He views Sinwar's death, along with the targeted assassinations of other Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as components of a comprehensive strategy aimed at securing Israel’s future safety.



Insider perspectives indicate that Netanyahu's motivations are not solely rooted in national security; they also include an effort to deflect criticism for the October 7 attacks and to reinforce his own political standing. Former election adviser Nadav Strauchler supports this viewpoint, noting that the task of achieving enduring stability and security remains far from finished.



As events continue to unfold, it is evident that while individual leaders may be eliminated, the larger conflict persists, with profound implications for the future of the region.

