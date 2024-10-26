Minister Of Strategic Industries Meets Indian Ambassador To Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin held discussions with Indian Ambassador Ravi Shankar regarding the potential cooperation between Ukraine and India in the defense industry.

The meeting also included the naval attaché, Santosh Belliappa.

Smetanin emphasized that India is a strategic partner for Ukraine.

“Ukraine is open to expanding the geography of partnerships in the defense sector and is ready to consider various forms of collaboration,” the minister stated.

He added that it is crucial at this stage to assess the capabilities and needs of both countries' defense sectors, identify challenges, and determine the direction for future cooperation.

Previously, Vladislav Vlasiuk, President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, noted that Indian companies participate in circumventing sanctions against Russia or supplying microelectronics and other critical components at a minimal level, with such cases being rare.

