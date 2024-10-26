MPD Investigating Langston Place Homicide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2800 block of Langston Place, Southeast, for reports of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found an adult male and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both to local hospitals where the juvenile male died from his injuries. The adult male is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Darren Johnson , of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24166002

###

