Baghdad claims that head of Islamic state in Iraq gets eradicated

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Tuesday the elimination of Jassim Al-Mazrouei, also known as Abu Abdul Qader, the top commander of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq. This news follows a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the death of the IS leader, underscoring a collaborative effort between Iraqi and international forces.



Prime Minister al-Sudani took to social platform X to congratulate the Iraqi people on this critical achievement, highlighting that the operation not only resulted in the death of Al-Mazrouei but also involved the elimination of eight other senior IS leaders. He praised the country’s counter-terrorism and national security services for executing what he termed an “exceptional operation” in the Hamrin Mountains of northeastern Iraq, which is known to be a stronghold for terrorist activities.



In his statement, al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to eradicating terrorism, declaring, “There is no place for terrorists in Iraq. We will pursue them to their hideouts and eliminate them until the land of Iraq is cleansed of them and their heinous acts.” The operation was reportedly supported by technical assistance and intelligence from coalition forces, illustrating the ongoing collaboration between Iraq and international partners in the fight against IS.



Iraqi security forces have intensified their operations against the Islamic State throughout 2024, reflecting a shift in the country's approach to security. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq has evolved since the height of the conflict in 2014 and asserted that the nation is moving from a period of war to one of stability. He expressed confidence in Iraq's capabilities, suggesting that the country no longer requires the presence of US troops on its soil.



This announcement comes as part of a broader transition in the US-led international mission in Iraq, with both countries indicating a plan to conclude the mission over the next year. However, the Pentagon later clarified that while the nature of the US mission is changing, it does not equate to a full withdrawal of American forces.

