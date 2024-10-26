New Strategy In Place To Tackle Emerging Threats, Forces To Avenge Every Drop Of Blood: LG Sinha

“A fresh strategy is in place to deal with the emerging threats of terrorism. Security Forces will avenge every drop of innocent blood spilled in Kashmir. Recent at Gagangeer (Ganderbal) where innocent labourers were killed and another one at Baramulla where were killed is highly condemnable,” the LG said addressing the passing out parade of 629 BSF recruits at STC Humhama, as per news agency KNO.

The LG said that India always wanted peace with its neighbours.“Unfortunately, we have got a neighbour that always tries to disrupt peace despite facing ultimate poverty back home,” the LG said

He said BSF is facing all challenges on multiple fronts be it protecting LoC or International Border.“The force has earned fame for its patriotism and valour. The force needs to expand its ambit and maintain a close coordination with Central forces to tackle the challenges of terrorism,” he said.

The LG said police, army and the Central forces including BSF have to put in a collective approach to root out terrorism from J&K soil.“BSF is one of the best Central forces but needs to walk an extra mile,” he said.



The LG said that BSF and forces need to upgrade the technical capabilities to meet the drone challenges.“Not just weapons but narcotics are also being air-dropped through drones. We need to counter this challenge as drugs are consuming our younger generation. The finances earned out of narcotics sale is pumped in to fuel terrorism,” the LG said.

He advised the BSF to advance its technology, intelligence sharing and enhance area domination.

The LG hailed BSF's role in tackling terrorism in Punjab stating that the force has its great stories of valour and patriotism in its kitty.“Your role in Kashmir is also appreciable. You are not working to fight terrorism but on civic front also that include opening schools, helping the poor and dealing with the smuggling of weapons and drugs,” the LG said.

He suggested the force to train the NCC cadets in a way so that they could be inducted into BSF tomorrow. The LG also wished better future ahead for the 629 pass outs.

