Vietnamese PM Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh left Doha today, after a work visit to the country.

PM Chinh and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel, and the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State Nguyen Huy Hiep.

