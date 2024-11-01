Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Canada's Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Date
11/1/2024 2:01:03 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly, on the sidelines of the Ministerial conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Ukraine, which is being held in the Canadian city of Montreal.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, particularly reuniting Ukrainian families. The meeting also dealt with developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon, the means to enhance cooperation in the developmental field, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.
