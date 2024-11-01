Qatar Hosts GCC Ministerial Meeting On Industrial And Commercial Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar hosted on Thursday the ministerial meetings of the 53rd Industrial Co-operation Committee, the 67th Trade Co-operation Committee, the 8th Ministerial Committee on Standardisation, and the accompanying consultative meeting for the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.

The meetings were chaired by HE the of Commerce and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani with the participation of the ministers of commerce and industry from the GCC countries and Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

In his opening speech, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani emphasised that these ministerial committees further the efforts to strengthen joint co-ordination across all aspects of economic co-operation, aiming to achieve Gulf economic integration.

His Excellency affirmed that the Industrial Co-operation Committee plays a key role in strengthening industrial integration among GCC countries by co-ordinating efforts in priority industrial sectors and developing policies that enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the Gulf industrial sector, increase its productive capacity, and improve product quality, thereby boosting the Gulf economy's position on the global economic map.

During the Trade Co-operation Committee meeting, His Excellency praised the achievements in the trade sector over the past years, made possible by mutual co-operation.

On the sidelines of the Trade Co-operation Committee meeting, a joint meeting was held between committee members and Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to discuss the outcomes of recent negotiations in London regarding the Free Trade Agreement between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom.

The committee members also met with New Zealand's Minister for Trade Todd McClay, where they signed the final statement for the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the GCC and New Zealand.

During the Ministerial Committee on Standardisation, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry noted that the rapid advancements in specifications and standards, along with the challenges posed by open markets, require intensified efforts and unification in standardisation and quality. This includes updating legislation, technical regulations, and specifications, and unifying Gulf standards to ensure they meet the needs of GCC countries and enhance their integration in this vital area.

The ministers discussed various topics and issues listed on the agenda and made appropriate decisions on them.

Additionally, HE Sheikh Mohammed chaired the consultative meeting between the Ministers of Commerce and Industry, and the heads of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of the GCC secretary-general. They discussed topics and recommendations submitted by the heads of GCC chambers, making appropriate decisions regarding them.

MENAFN01112024000067011011ID1108842256