40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimates that about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation forces stopped many young men, checked their identification, chased them through the Old City's alleys, and blocked the worshipers' path to the Al-Aqsa Mosque so they could perform the prayer through the Lions Gate.Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.Because they need special licenses to pass its military checkpoints around the holy city, the occupation authorities restrict thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates from traveling to Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The occupation troops have reinforced their controls at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City since October 2023, when Israel began its all-out assault on the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.