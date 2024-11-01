Constitutional Referendum Polling Stations Announced

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Committee announced Friday the locations for the referendum polling stations for the 2024 constitutional amendment project, which will be conducted both on paper and electronically.

The locations for non-electronic stations that will use paper:

Committee One: Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena, at Al Sadd Sports Club; Committee Two: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Duhail Sports Club; Committee Three: Aspire Sports Hall, at Aspire. Committee Four: Multi-purpose Hall, at Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan); Committee Five: Multi-purpose Hall, at Barzan Youth Center; Committee Six: Multi-purpose Hall, at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (Al Ahli Club); Committee Seven: VIP Entrance, at Al Janoub Stadium. Committee Eight: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Khor Sports Club; Committee Nine: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Shamal Sports Club; Committee Ten: Multi-purpose Hall, at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium (Al Gharafa Club).

For electronic voting stations, the locations are as follows:

Committee One: Departures - Gate No. 2, at Hamad International Airport; Committee Two: Abu Samra Border Center, at Abu Samra Crossing; Committee Three: Villaggio Mall, at Villaggio Mall; Committee Four: Doha Festival City, at Doha Festival City. Committee Five: Landmark Mall, Committee Six: The Gate Mall, Committee Seven: Vendome Mall, Committee Eight: West Walk Mall. Committee Nine: Lagoona Mall, Committee Ten: at Al Hazm Mall, Committee Eleven:Cultural Village Katara (Galeries Lafayette), Committee Twelve: The Mall. Committee Thirteen: Ezdan Al Wakra Mall, at Ezdan Al Wakra; Committee Fourteen: Mall of Qatar, at Mall of Qatar; Committee Fifteen: Barahat Msheireb, at Msheireb; Committee Sixteen: Qatar University - Male Campus, at Qatar University (Male); Committee Seventeen: Qatar University - Female Campus, at Qatar University (Female); Committee Eighteen: Multaqa Building, at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development.

