Army Thwarts Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF), said that the Southern Military Zone, working with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotic Department, prevented a drone smuggling attempt on Friday morning on its western frontier and within its jurisdiction.The source went on to say that after keeping a close watch on the drone and tracking it down, the border guard personnel in the southern military sector applied the rules of engagement. The drone's cargo was dumped into Jordanian territory, and the seizures were turned over to the appropriate authorities.In order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source emphasized that the JAF is still using all of their capabilities to stop smuggling and infiltration.