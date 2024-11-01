Al Misned, Al Marri Bag Wins At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ali Saeed Al Misned stole the limelight grabbing the Medium Tour victory on the opening day of Longines Hathab Round 4 at outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) yesterday.

Riding Calgary VD Haterbeek Z, Al Misned remained fastest and flawless in the Special two phases to bag the win. Mohammed Khalifa Albaker astride Lissabon 56 secured second place while Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi, who rode Morroco, claimed third position.

QEF Assistant Secretary Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi honoured the podium winners of Medium Tour.

Meanwhile, the team event of Medium Tour saw Doha Bank coming in first place, followed by Al Fardan and Qatar Armed Forces on second and third positions respectively.

Earlier, Hamad Towaim Al Marri teamed up with Famous to clinch top position in the Small Tour, clocking 69.50 secs. Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari with Flexy Bel Z (71.68 secs) secured second position while Jaber Rashid Al Amri on Canavaro De Muze (72.09 secs) stood third on the podium.

QEF President Badr bin Mohammed Al Darwish crowned the podium winners of Small Tour.

In the junior rider's category, Ibrahim Khaled Al Kuwari emerged on top, followed by Mohammed Issa Al Bukhari and Abdulaziz Saud Al Fakhroo.

Today, competitions will be held in Future riders classes (For 6 to 12) and (For 12 to 16) besides the Amateur category.