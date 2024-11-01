Amir Discusses By Phone Bilateral Relations And Regional Developments With UK Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highess the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries.

This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir today from HE Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

The call also dealt with discussing a number of regional and international developments of joint interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and means to reduce escalation and cease fire.

MENAFN01112024000067011011ID1108842253