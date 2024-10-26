Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: Teenage Girl Killed, Injury Toll Grows To Six
Date
10/26/2024 2:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A teenage girl was killed and six other people were injured in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district as a result of Russia's drone attack.
That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of Russia's drone attack on Kyiv, one person was killed, six other people were injured in the Solomianskyi district. One of those injured was taken to the hospital, while the others were treated at the scene,” said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
Read also:
Missile strike on Dnipro
: Three killed, 19 injured
Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors of the building in the Solomianskyi district were damaged. The fire was extinguished. A girl born in 2009 died. At the time, five people were reported to have been injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian attack drone hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.
MENAFN26102024000193011044ID1108820003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.