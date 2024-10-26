Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: Teenage Girl Killed, Injury Toll Grows To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A teenage girl was killed and six other people were in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district as a result of Russia's drone attack.

That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of Russia's drone attack on Kyiv, one person was killed, six other people were injured in the Solomianskyi district. One of those injured was taken to the hospital, while the others were treated at the scene,” said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Missile strike on: Three killed, 19 injured

Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors of the building in the Solomianskyi district were damaged. The fire was extinguished. A girl born in 2009 died. At the time, five people were reported to have been injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian attack drone hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.