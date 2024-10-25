Clean Energy Holdings Renewable Energy And Technology Green Hydrogen Platform Releases 573 MW Solar Asset Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Energy Optimization (LEO) - Clean Energy Holdings Renewable Energy and Technology Alliance strategically located the Texas Renewable Energy and Technology Alliance Complex to attract long term vertical partnerships. The energy complex is located due to low basis risk and high demand for renewable energy and green molecules for aerospace, transportation and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). CEH brings Phase 1 asset to market, in a high demand and optimal location. The advanced solar asset sale is one of the largest solar projects in West Texas – North Ercot, named the Jenna Eco_Electric project and has a very achievable and reliable online commercial operation date (COD) of May 4th, 2027.

Program Management/Construction Management (PMCM), The Alliance Managing Partner for Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is Bair Energy (BE).

BE was Established in 2013 and is an industry respected and leading renewable energy and green hydrogen assets PMCM, successfully implementing diverse projects across the USA. BE with support of "The Alliance" partners, have been responsible for site location, land leases, water leases, and permitting and has successfully completed PreFEED and is managing the interconnect application for Jenna. BE brings to market a very advanced asset sale of Phase 1 renewable energy, a 573MWac solar project named "Jenna Eco-Electric". (The Jenna project).

Project Summary: Spanning an expansive single-owner site, Jenna is ~1,600 buildable acres. The Project expects to have completed FIS studies and approvals for Interconnect Agreements before end of Q2 2025, application submitted and in process with Utility and Transmission Provider (TSP).

Jenna has all the leading industry project attributes including a projected, and extremely attractive capacity factor of 32-35%.

The infrastructure includes established roads, state-of-the-art solar panels, solar trackers with prepared PO's pending interest of the final purchaser to utilize established industry leading OEM alliance partners through the Clean Energy Holdings Renewable Energy and Technology Green Hydrogen Alliance and Complex Platform.

Jenna additionally has confirmed the transmission has existing and open availability for the full 573MWac project, at Point of Interconnect (POI) and is located less than 3 miles from the substation precluding the project from common carrier requirements, saving significant scope, schedule and permitting requirements and providing optimal project conditions to achieve COD by May 4th, 2027.

The Project has achieved all Permitting approvals to begin construction from the County. The project has consistent annual solar production, build-friendly geography (flat consistent soils and does not have public or federal, state lands). The project fundamentals (Scope, Schedule and Budget, and Financial Construct) are well suited for attractive project economics for large developers, investors, off-takers and very well suited for Independent Power Producers and Virtual Power Purchase Agreement interested parties, with future forecast additional growth. For all potential buyers, if you are searching for land near the facility to build, for example an AI facility, or would like to add battery storage, and or a data center, etc. those terms and needs could be accommodated and are negotiable in conjunction with the Asset Sale and are part of the overall Renewable Energy and Complex Basis of Design (BoD).

Nicholas Ian Bair Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer of CEH stated "The CEH basis for design for our renewable energy and technology green hydrogen complexes was developed to allow individual project asset sales to advance the complex in a strategic and phased approach. Jenna is first to market in Texas. The revenue from Jenna will be utilized in support to continue to advance our Green Hydrogen complexes - using our strategic vertical integration design. CEH chose to advance Jenna, in Texas first. Additionally, CEH has planned as our first set of complexes Wyoming and Colorado not far behind. We have signed 10-year take or pay term sheets for green hydrogen for Phase 1 in Texas and will publicly announce those partnerships in the near-term. Jenna, a very advanced project we are proud to announce today is heading for market. Over-all, the Clear Fork green hydrogen and renewable energy complex is planned for 200,000 kilograms of liquid green hydrogen production, paired with 5 gigawatts of renewable wind and solar energy production. Clear Fork is fully permitted by the County to proceed to construction, and we will announce the additional Phase 1 projects as they achieve the CEH and BE execution requirements to follow Jenna".

Cornelius Fitzgerald President and Co-Founder of CEH stated "The Clear Fork complex has been a methodical development to de-risk each individual project, while creating value, as a whole, representing a ~$8 billion investment over a ~7-year period. Our core focus is safety, economic reliability in a proven design that can be implemented across the United States".

CEH chose this complex site in 2020, after performing 18 months of strict due diligence on over 100 potential projects for the complex locations and individual project requirements. For Texas chose to be located on the main transmission line to Dallas/Fort Worth. We continue to believe Texas, followed by Wyoming and Colorado, will be the next frontier of focus both for industry and population growth. We all agree, Energy Security is National Security, and we take this extremely seriously, being safety, resilience, reliability, with community first design and stand-alone economics as the keystone of our core values and responsibilities. CEH encourages potential partners for both the Jenna purchase and or synergistic and long-term interests in the Platform to contact our team.

Project Jenna Asset Sale Highlights:

- Size: 573MWac

- Substation: Ercot/Oncor and TSP with local Co-Op.

- Interconnect Status: Application for FIS Submitted - target completion before end of Q1-2025

- Target COD: Per ERCOT FIS, COD Achievable by May 4th, 2027

- Environmental: Desktop geo-tech, critical issues assessment, site characterization complete. No environmental hazards identified

- Capacity Factor: ~33% (ac basis). PVSYST complete 10/1/24 by Third Party Solar OEM

- Technology: Renewable Energy and Alliance OEM's and working partners available to continue project through execution and O and M.

- Long Leads at PO per Buyers Final Decision (ABB, Philadelphia Solar, Gamechange, and The Alliance partners provided site specific support early to de-risk

project and enhance time to market.

- Critical Path Transformer POs for transmission POI and field transformers is @ 12 months from placement to delivery.

- Battery Potential: Up to 200 MW of battery storage as Project option (Emtel Energy USA) a Graphene battery Alliance partner

- EPC: Worley, Inc. (preferred)

- Power Production: ~1,773,884 MWh/yr

- Owner Representatives: Bair Energy LLC and possible PMCM opportunity for Execution as Owner Representative and Alliance Management through O

and M.

Status

. Full resource control with 40-year operational term lease(s)

. Permitted and approved to go to construction

. All rights-of-way (ROW) secured, and point-of-interconnection agreed with Oncor; POI is <3 miles from production facility

. Available transmission capacity confirmed

. Interconnect application fully submitted and in-process. Expert consulting firm, EPE, advising Project

. Battery storage option: Available.

. Maximum timeline to complete FIS studies for full SGIA approvals: 9 months from 10/2021

. Major long-lead items (e.g. transformers) sourced and available to meet project timelines (12-month delivery from PO placement) as an“option” to buyer.

. Oncor identified Commercial Operations Date (COD): ~May 4th, 2027

As a point of opportunity, if you know a potentially interested party and provide the name and introduction to BE, first, you could be eligible to receive a market rate“marketing compensation” if and when the project financially closes through your introduction - and reaches COD; please if interested in discussing this marketing oppourtinty further reach out or send an email to BE for more information!

RFP's information

Project may be purchased during FIS or post FIS. Additional opportunity for Technology and Alliance partners to provide FEED, Procurement (with leading industry OEM's) and or Detailed Design, Construction through Operations and Maintenance.

1. Best and Final proposals by December 15th, 2024.

2. Short List December 31, 2024.

3. Decision and Award January 23rd – 28th, 2025 - with definitive documents and finalizing asset sale prior to end of Q1-2025.

For further information contact the Owner Representatives, Bair Energy:

Contact: ...



Disclaimer The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

