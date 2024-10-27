Dubleuse Launches Plugn At District People In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dubleuse has launched the PlugN project, a new product that offers a variety of fully equipped serviced offices managed by a specialized facilities management company a

The launch will start with the company's project District People, with an ambitious plan. The company is preparing to offer this product in various projects, whether owned by Dubleuse or other companies interested in offering the same product and leveraging Dubleuse's expertise in this field.

PlugN provides office units, providing integrated services that enable benefits to lead a seamless lifestyle without incurring high expenses for essential services to create a positive work environment. PlugN has a variety of units including private offices, specialized work centres, and co-working spaces ranging from 48 to 105 sqm.

On the other hand, Dubleuse has announced the commencement of construction and building operations for its commercial and administrative District People, starting with the excavation phase for large portions of the project.

This significant step follows the strong customer demand for District People, due to its numerous advantages and services. These range from its strategic location in the heart of New Cairo's first administrative district to its exceptional designs and integrated services. To complement these features, the company has decided to develop PlugN across two full floors of District People, offering administrative products distinct from other real estate products.

Moaaz Wissam Al-Din, Chairperson of Dubleuse, stated,“We have officially started excavation operations and initiated the first steps of the project's construction works.”

Mustafa Wissam Al-Din, the CCO of Dubleuse, said:“Through PlugN, we offer various spaces to cater to startups and small businesses, ensuring comprehensive services without the need for external resources. We provide competitive pricing and flexible payment plans tailored to the financial capacity of all companies, especially smaller ones.

Furthermore, Dubleuse plans to expand its land portfolio to 30,000 sqm shortly, leveraging its experience of over 12 years in the engineering consultancy and contracting sector. Additionally, drawing from its expertise and past achievements in various locations within and outside Egypt, the company has an ambitious expansion plan for its projects in the upcoming period, aiming to deliver real estate products capable of competing in the increasingly competitive real estate market, characterized by the diversity of the Egyptian real estate product in recent years.



