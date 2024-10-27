Communications Minister Inaugurates Deloitte's First Innovation Hub In Egypt With $30M Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated the Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo, a specialized centre providing innovative tech services. Launched with $30m in over three years, this is Deloitte's first global hub for exporting digital services from Egypt, despite the company's long-standing presence in the country as a consultancy and accounting firm.

The inauguration was attended by Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of the Information Development Agency (ITIDA), Richard Houston, CEO of Deloitte North and South Europe, Moataz Al-Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, and Hany Girgis, the partner responsible for the Cairo Innovation Hub.

Founded over 175 years ago, Deloitte offers a range of leading services including auditing and assurance, tax and legal advisory, general consulting, financial advisory, and risk consulting. It serves around 90% of the companies listed in the Fortune Global 500, in addition to thousands of private companies worldwide.











The Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo is part of a network of major global centres, serving as one of the leading facilities in providing cross-border technology solutions. Since its launch in Egypt, the hub has expanded its export-focused operations, employing 350 top Egyptian talents, from recent graduates to experienced professionals. The company aims to increase this number to 5,000 specialists in the coming years, demonstrating its commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent.

Talaat noted that the inauguration of the Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo reflects global companies' confidence in Egypt as an attractive destination for investment in IT services and digital innovation. He emphasized the state's dedication to enhancing innovative capacities within Egyptian society, recognizing digital creativity as a key driver of economic growth.

He highlighted that Egypt has a broad base of young, skilled professionals in various modern digital technologies, which attracts foreign investments. The state is keen on encouraging global companies to establish outsourcing centres in Egypt to create high-value jobs for young people, boost digital exports, and support the state's efforts in building a knowledge-based economy.

Talaat pointed out that Egypt's digital exports continue to grow, reaching approximately $6.2bn in 2023.

Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, praised the opening of the Deloitte Innovation Hub, asserting that it will create new, distinguished job opportunities for Egyptian youth, enhance the digital economy, and strengthen Egypt's position on the global outsourcing map. He added that the hub will provide an environment conducive to innovation and the development of modern, highly specialized, and valuable tech solutions to meet global market needs, thus increasing Egypt's IT service exports.

Hany Girgis, the partner responsible for the Cairo Innovation Hub, stated that Deloitte's investment in this centre reflects its commitment to the Egyptian market and its confidence in the country's ability to produce talent that can deliver professional services to clients at the highest global standards. He noted that the hub will develop Egyptian talent and increase their exposure to global markets, thereby enhancing Deloitte's positive impact in Egypt and delivering added value to clients across Europe and the Middle East.

The centre plans to continue its growth by expanding the range of services offered to meet the diverse needs of clients from Europe and the Middle East. Its services include artificial intelligence, data analytics, marketing and commerce, cloud services, cybersecurity, and enterprise resource planning. This expansion will strengthen the hub's positive impact on the Egyptian market, benefiting a wide range of sectors and businesses.

Notably, Deloitte invested in establishing the Cairo Innovation Hub to enhance the potential of emerging talent in fields such as emerging technologies, computer science and engineering, business and information systems, data engineering, and more.