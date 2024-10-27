Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. Launches Nissan's Iconic 7Th Generation Patrol In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar, made a striking debut of the all-new Nissan Patrol, unveiling it at the luxurious Raffles and Fairmont Hotel in Lusail, at Katara Hall. The exclusive event attracted VIPs, customers, media, and automotive enthusiasts, with over 500 guests in attendance, marking a significant moment for the Nissan brand in Qatar with the introduction of the latest itiration of its iconic SUV.

The all-new Nissan Patrol combines decades of heritage with cutting-edge advancements, representing prestige and performance location served as the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of this automotive masterpiece. Attendees were treated to an immersive experience that showcased the Patrol's advanced features and premium amenities. The enthusiasm from the crowd highlighted the Patrol's long-standing popularity in the region and how this new-generation Patrol is set to elevate the driving experience for Qatari customers.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by an enchanting Qatari Ardah folk performance, setting a tone that seamlessly blended tradition with modern innovation. The event featured a heritage area showcasing the Patrol's various generations, inviting attendees to delve into its rich history and evolution. Adding to Nissan's commitment to harmonizing international excellence with local tastes, the evening took an exciting turn with a captivating Japanese stage performance. This cultural fusion highlighted the Patrol's Japanese roots while reinforcing Nissan's dedication to delivering a truly global automotive experience.

The event was hosted by renowned automotive expert Karim Dib, co-founder of "Arab GT," the largest automotive media platform in the Middle East. He skillfully highlighted the features of the vehicle, providing detailed information about the technological innovations and luxurious touches that set the all-new Nissan Patrol apart as a leader in its class.

Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman of Al Mana Holding commented, "The arrival of the all-new Nissan Patrol to Qatar marks a pivotal moment in our automotive landscape. This remarkable vehicle embodies the pinnacle of engineering excellence, tailored to meet the sophisticated tastes of our Qatari clientele. We're honoured to introduce this icon of prestige and capability to our discerning customers, further cementing our position as leaders in the premium vehicle market."

Arriving in Qatar with a range of standout features, the all-new Patrol is tailored to meet the high standards of local customers. Its bold design, new powerful engines, and advanced NissanConnect 2.0 system set a new benchmark for premium SUVs in the region. The launch event highlighted the vehicle's impressive capabilities and underscored Nissan's Qatar dedication to delivering outstanding automotive experiences.

The all-new Patrol is poised to uphold its legacy of success in Qatar. With an ideal blend of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, The new Patrol is crafted to meet the diverse needs of Qatar's drivers, whether navigating the bustling streets of Doha or exploring the country's rugged terrain.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA & CIS- Nissan, INFINITI, stated,“The all-new Patrol is a vehicle that stands as a testament to heritage, strength and prestige in the Middle East. Our strong partnership with Saleh Hamad AL Mana Co, since 1975, has consistently delivered exceptional experiences for our valued customers in Qatar, and each new Patrol reinforces this legacy. This event not only introduces a new model, but also highlights the deep trust and passion our customers have in the Nissan Brand.”

Nassim Mourani, General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., said,“The all-new Nissan Patrol is more than just a vehicle in the Middle East; it is a symbol of adventure, pride, and resilience. This latest model embodies the essence of what has made this iconic nameplate legendary-an enduring legacy forged through decades of shared experiences and unforgettable journeys across the region's diverse landscapes. It reflects Nissan's unwavering commitment to crafting automotive experiences that truly resonate with our customers. We are proud to introduce this next chapter in the remarkable journey of the Patrol, continuing its tradition of excellence.”

The all-new Nissan Patrol combines heritage with innovation, featuring a striking redesign, a new powerful V6 twin-turbo engine, and a 9-speed transmission. The 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine delivers an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque, marking a 7% increase in power and a 25% boost in torque compared to the outgoing V8 engine, while enhancing fuel efficiency by 24%. An alternative 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine option is also available, producing 316HP and 386Nm of torque.

The all-new Nissan Patrol is expertly engineered for diverse driving conditions, featuring customizable adaptive air suspension that seamlessly transitions between urban and desert terrains. Its premium interior showcases beautifully-quilted leather seats inspired by traditional Japanese Kumiko woodcraft, complete with massage functionality and eight-way adjustments for maximum comfort. A panoramic sunroof enhances the spacious cabin, while the impressive 28.6-inch Monolith display provides seamless control over vehicle systems. Additionally, the introduction of a stylish horizontal 'Piano Button' E-shifter offers an intuitive gear selection experience, perfectly complementing the Patrol's upscale design and advanced technology.

The NissanConnect 2.0 features Google built-in for enhanced connectivity and convenience. This system allows drivers to access their favorite apps and control various vehicle functions through voice commands, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable journey. With the introduction of Nissan's Pro-PILOT technology and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features, safety remains paramount. The innovative Panorama View system, including Ultra-Wide View and Invisible Hood View, provides unparalleled visibility in challenging driving conditions. The new body structure, constructed with increased high-strength steel, improves frontal crash and pedestrian protection. The all-new Nissan Patrol now includes seven airbags, as well as knee airbags for the driver, which is the first for this model. Its new e-damper technology automatically adjusts damper settings according to driving conditions. It also introduces a 4WD transfer mode interlock system, a first for Nissan, offering intuitive handling across various terrains.

Available in select grades, the innovative Biometric Cooling system uses a built-in infrared sensor to detect the body temperature of front and second-row passengers, automatically adjusting airflow settings for optimal comfort. The all-new Nissan Patrol includes a Puddle Lamp that auto-activates as occupants approach, displaying a unique throwback motif featuring the iconic Nissan Patrol silhouette in the desert and the text 'Since 1951'. The interior features new exquisitely quilted leather seats with massage functionality and eight-way adjustment capabilities.

The all-new Nissan Patrol will be available by mid-November at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. showrooms – the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar – conveniently located across Qatar. For more information, visit the showrooms on Salwa Road, The Pearl, Al Sadd, Bin Omran, Barwa, and Al Khor or call 8000505.