(MENAFN- 3BL) Contact:

Katie Leasor

...

NEW YORK, October 25, 2024 - Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) invites media, companies, and institutional investors to attend the CEO Investor Forum -a free in-person event and live-streamed -focused on responsible long term artificial intelligence (AI) business strategy.

What: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP) 12th CEO Investor Forum focused on AI will be held November 18-19, 2024. Several CEOs will share their Integrated Long Term Plans including key forward looking strategy, growth, and risk plans, 3-5 years out, around AI and 11 other theme areas including purpose, megatrends, and human capital.

Why : To meet the needs of institutional investors, looking for companies' forward-looking strategies about AI, including material financial opportunities and risks ,, as well as non-financial risks, such as ethical concerns and impacts on human capital. Leading companies know that they not only need to be prepared for what is to come, but also to communicate that they are addressing AI in an ethical way.

Who: The audience of leading institutional investors, exceeding $25 trillion in AUM, will see several CEOs and CFOs present their Integrated Long-Term Plan presentations and hear from subject matter experts on AI, including:



Aradhana Sarin, CFO, AztraZeneca (Nasdaq: AZN)

Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP

John Murphy, President & CFO, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)

Gil Quiniones, President & CEO, ComEd ( Nasdaq: EXC)

Navishka Pandit, Engagement Expert, EOS at Federated Hermes Limited

Christopher Wellise, Vice President, Sustainability, Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX)

Rohit Kapoor, Chairman & CEO, Exlservice Holdings (Nasdaq: EXLS)

Matthew Kissner, President & CEO, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY)

Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder, Kore

Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)

Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)

Ana Cabral, Co-Chairperson & CEO, Sigma Lithium (Nasdaq: SGML)

Amit Bajaj, President – North America, Tata Consultancy Services (NYSE: TCS)

Chip Cutter, Reporter, The Wall Street Journal Brian Sozzi, Executive Editor, Yahoo! Finance

Where : Nasdaq MarketSite, 151 W 42nd St, New York, NY

When : November 19, 2024 – this event is hybrid, available to watch both in person and online.

How : Investors, companies, and media can register at no charge and watch in person or virtually. Those interested can register here . Attendees must be registered to enter the building for the in-person event.

Editors' Note: Some speakers are available for interviews before and after the sessions, on site or virtually. Please add the event to relevant calendars.

###