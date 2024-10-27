More Residences: LMD Unveils New Cairo's Latest Serviced Apartments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Landmark Developments (LMD) announced the launch of More Residences, a new development serviced by LMD. Located along the Youssef ElSebai Axis in New Cairo, this 50-acre project marks LMD's first venture into serviced residences.





More Residences offers over 1,000 upscale units spread across multiple levels, boasting panoramic views of 450 acres of greenery. The project provides a range of options, from apartments (90 to 190 sqm) to duplexes (181 to 220 sqm). The project includes amenities such as areas, a kids' zone, water features, an infinity pool, gathering spaces, a clubhouse, F&B outlets, and underground parking for each cluster.





Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, stated:“We are thrilled to announce the launch of LMD's first serviced residences in New Cairo's largest mixed-use concept, showcasing our commitment to diversity and our strategic presence in premium, unique locations that deliver exceptional experiences.”