Qarar Investment Expo To Promote Egypt's Property Export In UAE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Qarar will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November, featuring participation from 20 companies. Organized by the Emirati company Principal, the exhibition will be held in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, aiming to enhance investment opportunities in Egyptian real estate market.

The exhibition in Dubai will run from 15 to 17 November, while the Abu Dhabi event will take place from 22 to 24 November.

Yehia Salama, a board member of Principal, the Emirati company organizing real estate exhibitions, stated that the exhibition serves as the primary destination for investors in the Gulf region looking to explore available investment opportunities in the Egyptian real estate market.

Salama highlighted the distinctiveness of these opportunities and the availability of exceptional real estate products at competitive prices, which are being developed within integrated urban projects in the Egyptian real estate market.

Mohamed Gamal, another board member of Principal, said that the exhibition will be held in Dubai at the conference center of Le Méridien Hotel Dubai, where the latest Egyptian real estate projects will be showcased to meet the expectations of investors. In Abu Dhabi, the exhibition will take place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel. Both venues were selected for their popularity and accessibility, aiming to attract the largest possible number of targeted clients.

Mohamed Obaid, a board member of Principal, emphasized that this edition of the exhibition aligns with the growing demand for real estate investment in Egypt, driven by the rising profitability within the market. Recent investor experiences have underscored the substantial returns being generated.

Ramy Badr, a board member of Principal, explained that the exhibition provides a chance to achieve the highest investment returns in the Egyptian real estate market, especially in light of the wide variety of available real estate projects. This diversity spans different locations and includes various types of developments, such as residential, commercial, administrative, and medical projects, meeting the aspirations of many clients.