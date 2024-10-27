Egypt Looks Forward To Constructive Discussions During IMF's 4Th Review Of Reform Programme: Kouchouk

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's of Finance, expressed optimism for positive and constructive discussions during the upcoming visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, which aims to conduct the“fourth review” of Egypt's economic reform programme. He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to coordinate and collaborate with all international institutions in the coming period. This would help sustain initiatives to improve the climate, fully implement targeted tax facilitation measures in the current fiscal year, and continue efforts to enhance the business environment while promoting social protection and human development measures.

The Finance Minister recently concluded his participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

During these meetings, Kouchouk was active, engaging in official gatherings of the G20, holding bilateral meetings with counterparts from several countries to discuss enhancing economic and financial relations and attending ministerial meetings with the IMF's Managing Director for Middle East and Africa. He also participated in numerous sessions organized by major international investment banks and attended by hundreds of investors, rating agency representatives, and investment stakeholders.

In addition, Kouchouk met with think tanks, and business organizations in the United States, and participated in various sessions and discussions.

The visit included meetings with representatives of key international organizations, such as the IMF, World Bank, and African institutions. These engagements provided opportunities to present the latest economic developments in Egypt, discuss efforts to sustain economic and financial stability and share Egypt's perspective on various financial and economic issues. Discussions also covered regional and global challenges, along with the major reforms and measures implemented to improve Egypt's economic situation.

Kouchouk highlighted Egypt's positive economic indicators and financial performance over the past period, efforts to enhance debt management efficiency, and the aim to put government debt on a downward trajectory through a comprehensive strategy. He also discussed structural and economic reforms undertaken by the Egyptian government, focusing on creating a favourable business environment that attracts both local and foreign private sector investment. The meetings also served to showcase diverse and attractive investment opportunities, as well as Egypt's financial and economic targets for the upcoming period. International investors responded positively to Egypt's fiscal and economic reform plans.



