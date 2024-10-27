Wadi Valley Launches EGP 2Bn 'The Capital' Project In 10Th Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Samir Aref, Chairperson of the Investors Association in 10th of Ramadan city and co-founder of Wadi Valley Developments, revealed details of the first fully-serviced smart villa compound developed by Wadi Valley in 10th of Ramadan City. The project, The Capital, is located in District 75 of the city and has a total of EGP 2bn.

Aref explained that The Capital project stands out with unique urban planning and a variety of spaces for clients. It includes residential, commercial, and administrative units, spanning over 31,000 sqm. The company has already started sales with attractive prices and payment plans.

He highlighted that investing in real estate not only preserves the value of clients' savings but also grows them, adding that 10th of Ramadan city has become attractive to real estate investors due to the city's population-driven demand, which currently stands at one million residents.

He further noted that the city now hosts luxury housing projects and is undergoing development to become more appealing to clients and investors alike. With comprehensive services and connectivity to surrounding cities like the New Administrative Capital, demand across all residential segments for buying and living in the city has increased.

Additionally, he pointed out that Egyptian factories are succeeding in producing globally competitive products, emphasizing the need to provide incentives and remove obstacles and bureaucratic barriers. This would make Egypt an ideal destination for industrial investors, especially given the strong demand in the local market.



