Four Police Officers Injured In Donetsk Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian forces shelled eight settlements leaving two people killed, while nine civilians and four officers were injured.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

The towns affected by the shelling included Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, and Toretsk, as well as the villages of Kostiantynopil, Markove, Rozdolne, and Sontsivka. A total of 70 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.

"The Russian military dropped two FAB-250 bombs equipped with a guidance module on Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring three civilians. In Mykolaivka, the occupiers killed a civilian and damaged a civilian car, a motorcycle, and a power line," the report stated.

Kostiantynopil was hit by shelling from a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher injuring two residents and causing damage to three private houses and a car.

In Kurakhove, an attack by an enemy drone injured a man and an elderly woman. One person was injured in Toretsk and another in Sontsivka.

in

In Markove, four private houses were damaged, while three were damaged in Rozdolne.

In addition to civilian casualties, four police officers were also injured due to Russian shelling, with one in serious condition.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have launched criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the help of the police, 101 people were evacuated, including 16 children. Since the start of mandatory evacuation, a total of 311,252 individuals have been evacuated, including 36,285 children and 8,495 people with disabilities.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, over the past day, the Russian forces killed two people and injured nine others in Donetsk region.