New Kids Podcast Explores Ecosystems With Brandy Hall, Digs Into The Benefits Of Getting Dirty, Mysteries Of Archeology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dirt: Permaculture with Brandy Hall, Biochar with Peter Olivier, Grubs with our Kid Correspondents, Dirt is Good for You, the Loveland Frog Man, Jokes, Riddles, Grandparent Stories & More

Wild Interest: New Kids Podcast Explores Ecosystems with Brandy Hall, Digs into the Benefits of Getting Dirty, Sifts Through the Mysteries of Archeology, & More

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Wild Interest" is the podcast made by kids, for kids. The series is committed to exploring children's inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination.Wild Interest's creators come up with each new episode based on a theme. The latest episode, entitled“Dirt,” is all about the wonderful world beneath our feet. Where does the word“dirt” even come from? How do plants get nutrients from the soil? Could getting dirty actually be good for you? What about eating dirt?The podcast's child hosts interview Brandy Hall and learn about permaculture, the importance of mindful landscape design, and how kids can get involved in healthy soil projects at home. Brandy's Atlanta-based ecological landscape design company Shades of Green Permaculture creates chemical-free outdoor spaces that promote biodiversity and protect native pollinators.Hosts Evan and Nichole also speak with biochar expert Peter Olivier about how charred organic matter can make soil healthier, and interview archeologist Casey Sharp about the amazing stories dirt can reveal about ancient people, how they lived, and why that relates to how we live today.Wild Interest's newest installation also investigates garden grubs with a gaggle of kid correspondents, shines a light on the fascinating process of photosynthesis, features a Bobby the Bigfoot guest-hosted Cryptid Corner, and has the usual recurring jokes, riddles, and touching multi-generational story-sharing with“Grandparent Stories.”This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world - and kids especially -needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 130,000 downloads and counting.“Whether you're a kid or not this is a fantastically entertaining and engrossing podcast,” said one enthusiastic listener.“The kids are a classic duo - an older sister and younger brother and they each dive deep into their topics with interviews and great research. This is a serious podcast born from the brains and hearts of some awesome kids. Perfect fodder for all ages who have an omnivorous brain. Listen!”Another recent reviewer writes,“Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for“family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids' podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even“mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show's topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children's entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains“Our podcast is actually good for you! It's "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds“What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">wildinterest or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What's a leap year? How do refrigerators work? What's it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What's up with Bigfoot? Could a robot be your teacher in the future? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.Contact:Wilson Kello...

JONATHAN PRIVAT

WILD INTEREST

+1 561-216-3342

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.