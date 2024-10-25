India Emerges As A Global Leader In Renewable Energy With Surging Solar Capacity

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 25 (KNN) Ten years ago, India's landscape was predominantly reliant on fossil fuels, grappling with significant power challenges.

However, a pivotal shift began as the nation recognised the economic and environmental advantages of energy.

This transformative journey has propelled India to the forefront of global renewable energy markets, particularly in solar power production.

As reported by Pralhad Joshi, India's Union of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, the country's renewable energy capacity has surged dramatically from 76 gigawatts (GW) in 2014 to an impressive 200 GW as of June 2024.

Notably, solar energy has experienced unparalleled growth, skyrocketing from just 3 GW to a remarkable 85 GW during this period.

This extraordinary increase can be attributed to a multitude of government-led initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption. India's progress has been significantly bolstered by a focus on public-private partnerships and international collaborations.

Regular auctions of renewable energy resources have played a crucial role in ensuring competitive pricing and sustainable development, positioning India as a key player in the global renewable energy market.

The solar revolution in India represents more than just capacity enhancement; it reflects a strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

As one of the world's top carbon emitters, India's investment in renewable energy serves as a powerful strategy to mitigate climate change challenges.

During the recent RE-Invest 2024 conference, Joshi highlighted that the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has allocated Rs 1.9 lakh crore, with an additional investment of Rs 5 lakh crore planned.

Furthermore, the government has attracted unprecedented investment commitments totaling Rs 32.45 lakh crore through 'Shapath Patras' for renewable projects leading up to 2030.

State governments have pledged to establish 520 GW of renewable energy capacity, while manufacturers have committed to expanding production capacities for solar modules (430 GW), solar cells (240 GW), wind turbines (22 GW), and electrolysers (10 GW).

Despite these advancements, India's per capita energy consumption remains relatively low at 1,200 kilowatt-hours (kW/h), especially compared to nations like the United States, Germany, and South Korea, where consumption ranges between 10,000 and 12,000 kW/h.

This discrepancy highlights that sustainable growth and economic development can coexist and even reinforce one another.

India is not just focusing on domestic needs; it is actively fostering global collaborations through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA). These partnerships aim to address energy needs while contributing to international efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

With a robust policy framework, a growing investment base, and unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability, India is poised to emerge as a dominant force in the global renewable energy markets.

As the nation continues its commitment to sustainable energy, it is set to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the planet.

(KNN Bureau)