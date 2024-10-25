Pleasant Autumn Weather In Most Regions Until Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- Most of the country will experience pleasant autumnal weather, on Friday, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some clouds will be visible at high heights, and the southeasterly winds will be moderately strong, active in the afternoon, and likely to cause dust, particularly in the Badia regions.The weather will remain pleasant autumnal in most places and moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a slight increase in temperature. The winds will be from the southeast, moderate in speed, and occasionally active.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 32 degrees during the day, sliding to 20 degrees at night.