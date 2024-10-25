Everwind Fuels Awarded $22.5 Million Investment From Government Of Canada For Clean Port & Green Fuels Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels ("EverWind") is pleased to have been awarded $22.5 million through Canada's Green Corridor Fund, marking a significant milestone in establishing Atlantic Canada as a premier hub for green hydrogen and ammonia production and transportation. The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway (MP for Cape Breton-Canso) on behalf of Transport Canada Anita Anand, alongside EverWind Fuels CEO Trent Vichie, Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Beaton-Chisholm and indigenous equity partners Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation, Chief Cory Julian of Paqtnkek First Nation, and Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation.

EverWind Founder and CEO, Trent Vichie stands with Member of Parliament Mike Kelloway, Cape Breton - Canso, Chief Terry Paul, Membertou First Nation, Rose Paul, CEO Bayside Corporate Paqtnkek, and Isaiah Bernard representing Ptolotek First Nation along with municipal representatives at the announcement awarding EverWind with $22.5million from Transport Canada's Green Shipping Corridor Fund. (CNW Group/EverWind Fuels)

Continue Reading

This strategic investment will support critical marine and shore-side infrastructure development at EverWind's Point Tupper Terminal, including, but not limited to:



Enhancement of existing marine terminal infrastructure for green fuel handling

Installation of a state-of-the-art green ammonia loading arm Development of green ammonia supply pipelines

The $22.5 million contribution through Transport Canada's Clean Ports stream is a testament to the strong federal confidence that EverWind continues to lead Canada's green hydrogen and ammonia production sector. This investment will accelerate the development of the EverWind's Point Tupper green hydrogen and green ammonia project and position the Strait of Canso region as a vital hub for sustainable energy development while driving economic growth throughout Nova Scotia and as a transport hub for its sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland. The infrastructure supported by this funding will also help catalyze emissions reductions in the marine transportation sector and serve as a gateway for the movement of green fuels from Atlantic Canada to markets at home and abroad.



Indigenous Partnership and Environmental Stewardship

EverWind's success is built on strong partnerships with its First Nations equity partners - Membertou, Paqtnkek, and Potlotek. This collaboration ensures that Mi'kmaw principles of Netukulimk and environmental stewardship are embedded in every aspect of the project's development.

Quotes

"This announcement reflects the Government of Canada's bold commitment to position Nova Scotia as a green energy shipping hub and a global leader in reducing emissions from the transportation sector. We are proud to stand alongside our First Nations partners and celebrate the progress we are making together-along with local, provincial, and federal governments in driving Atlantic Canada's green hydrogen and ammonia production forward, while creating good paying jobs and community benefits right here in the Strait Area"

- Trent Vichie, CEO and Founder of EverWind

"As we continue to face the growing challenges of climate change, it's crucial that we take bold steps to reduce emissions and protect our environment. This investment in EverWind Fuels is a key part of our strategy to build a cleaner, more sustainable future for Canada's economy."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"Today's announcement highlights the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to reduce emissions and tackle climate change. By investing in innovative solutions at our ports, we are not only tackling climate change but also ensuring that Canada remains a leader in clean transportation. This is good news for Nova Scotians, and good news for Canadians."

Mike Kelloway

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso

"The Mi'kmaq have a long-standing tradition of involvement in the marine and fishery industries. This support for clean ports, here in Unama'ki – Cape Breton Island will have generational benefits that will be felt across our communities for the next seven generations. We are incredibly happy to see that the momentum continues to build that will ensure Indigenous communities are helping advance clean energy initiatives."

Chief Terry Paul,

Membertou First Nation

"Paqtnkek has a long relationship with the surrounding waters in Eski'kewaq, the traditional territory of the Paqtnkek. Today's announcement is further proof that now is the time to work extra hard to support the renewable energy and green shipping corridors. Greening the world and creating good jobs for people across our province and within First Nations communities is a win-win opportunity we're glad to be part of."

Chief Cory Julian,

Paqtnkek First Nation

Industry Leadership

With over 20 years of operational history, EverWind's Point Tupper Terminal stands as one of North America's largest transshipment facilities. As one of only four Transport Canadacertified oil spill response organizations in Canada, the terminal exemplifies industryleading standards in safety, security, and environmental stewardship.

EverWinds' existing expertise and infrastructure, combined with this new investment, positions Port Hawkesbury to become a regional leader in sustainable maritime practices. EverWind is committed to building on Cape Breton and Nova Scotia's rich industrial heritage while pivoting responsibly toward the green energy future.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 19 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.



EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the Company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.



EverWind is also concurrently developing a world scale green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador.

This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensures the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.



SOURCE EverWind Fuels

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED