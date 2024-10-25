Scammers Use Fake Crime Branch Identity In Vadodara Digital Fraud Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Oct 25 (IANS) Fraudsters have extorted Rs 1 lakh by falsely implicating a Vadodara woman in criminal activities after she fell victim to a sophisticated digital scam, an official said.

The incident came to light after a went on social media, prompting the woman to file a formal complaint against unknown individuals at the Kapurai Station.

Police have since intensified their investigation to track down the suspects.

According to the complaint, the woman received a WhatsApp call in August from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to represent a courier service, informed her that a parcel registered in her name had been flagged in transit from Mumbai to Thailand for allegedly containing illegal items.

Following this call, the woman received another message, this time from someone posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, who demanded further details about the parcel and directed her to download a video app to record her statement.

Through this setup, scammers manipulated the woman into recording a video statement, after which they sent her fabricated documents related to money laundering, human trafficking, and drug smuggling charges, all stamped with false Mumbai Crime Branch acknowledgements.

Under mounting pressure, the victim ultimately transferred Rs 1 lakh to the scammers.

Realising the deception, the woman filed a report at Kapurai Police Station. Law enforcement has since launched a detailed investigation into the case, working to identify and apprehend the culprits behind this digital arrest scam.

Meanwhile, this month, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested 17 individuals, including four Taiwanese nationals, in connection with a high-profile impersonation racket.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) stated that two Taiwanese nationals were apprehended in Delhi, while the other two were taken into custody in Bengaluru.

The accused reportedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme involving impersonation of officials from key government agencies such as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Mumbai Crime Branch, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The fraudulent operation also extended to misuse of the Aadhaar card and bank accounts, alongside false claims made in the name of a Mumbai court, in order to deceive unsuspecting individuals.