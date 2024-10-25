Enemy Increases Strike Range Of Guided Aerial Bombs To Attack Zaporizhzhia Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has extended a strike range of guided aerial bombs in its on Zaporizhzhia.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“In regard to the use of guided aerial bombs. About a month ago, the enemy began using guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia. The enemy has implemented modifications to the design of these aerial bombs, enabling them to cover greater distances than previously observed," stated the spokesperson.

He further stated that these bombs are now reaching other cities situated in close proximity to the combat line. Moreover, the active deployment of these weapons was also observed in other areas, including Kharkiv and even Kramatorsk.

“The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles, including the Shahed, and aerial guided bombs is a deliberate strategy targeting the Ukrainian population, infrastructure, and energy facilities. These actions are not directed against the forces and means engaged in combat operations,” Voloshyn added.

He noted that 250 enemy artillery attacks, about 10 air strikes and 10 assault operations took place over the past day. The enemy is also relocating some of its forces and resources, presumably with the intention of conducting assault operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the southern sector, Russian troops are conducting a series of small-scale assaults and are preparing to employ heavy equipment not only for the transportation of assault groups to the contact line but also for the support of infantry operations.