Fibocom Recognized As The Winner Of 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Awards For Innovation In 5G Redcap

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, today announces that the 5G RedCap module FG132 has been awarded as the "Embedded Wireless Solution of the Year" in 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Award. The prestigious international awards program honors top mobile and wireless companies and solutions around the globe, Fibocom's innovative, high-performance 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) module equipped with the latest antenna design and power utilization technologies is honored to be selected as the winner through thousands of nominations from over 15 countries, marking the third consecutive win in this program.

"The FG132 module is a perfect fit for applications requiring reliable and efficient data transmission. Traditional 5G solutions often exceed the requirements of many mobile broadband applications, leading to complexity and expense. On the other hand, existing low-power IoT technologies may not perform sufficiently for certain use cases. 5G RedCap offers a middle ground, providing a tailored solution for mid-tier applications," stated Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "It's an honor to recognize Fibocom's FG132 solution as 'Embedded Wireless Solution of the Year!' Fibocom has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the wireless communication market by leading the way in 5G innovation."

"The Cellular Connectivity industry faces several critical challenges, including the need for efficient solutions that balance performance, cost, and power consumption. Customers need flexible solutions that ensure long-term connectivity and performance, whether they are looking to support 5G early or planning for long-term use," said Simon Tao, VP of Product Management Dept., Head of MBB BU at Fibocom. "Thank you to Mobile Breakthrough for this important award - a milestone in our journey. Going forward, we will continue, through continuous innovation and strategic advancements, to deliver the most advanced and reliable connectivity solutions available."

The FG132 module series is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, offering a maximum downlink speed of 223Mbps and uplink speed of 123Mbps and supports LTE fallback. The FG132 module is designed for mid-rate connectivity scenarios such as Industrial IoT, smart city, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), mobile hotspots and more. The compact LGA packaging and compatibility with Fibocom's LTE modules facilitate seamless 5G/4G product compatibility design. Fibocom's FG132 module helps to leverage the benefits of 5G technology, including enhanced speed, low latency, power consumption and reliable connectivity. Fibocom offers multiple 5G RedCap series including FG332, FG131, and FG132 in different form factors to support various use cases. Up-to-date, FG132 has successfully been deployed in the 5G AIoT camera for smart city real-time monitoring and USB dongles for enabling high-speed internet access to laptops and other portable devices. Its high data throughput and low latency make it ideal for reliable, continuous wireless connectivity, enhancing responsiveness and decision-making.

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

