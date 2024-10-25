Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Journey: Modern School, St Stephen's Alumni To Becoming India's Next Chief Justice

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, appointed Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will assume the charge as the country's 51st Chief Justice on November 11, following the retirement of the current CJI, DY Chandrachud.

Let's take a closer look at the life journey of the 64-year-old Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was born on May 14, 1960. He hails from an influential background. He is the son of Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna, who retired in 1985. His mother, Saroj Khanna, worked as a Hindi lecturer at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.

| Justice Sanjiv Khanna is next Chief Justice of India? All about him

He completed his schooling at Delhi's Modern School in 1977 and graduated from St Stephen's College in 1980. He then pursued Law at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre of the Faculty of Law .

After enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, he commenced his practice at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex. Later, he practised in the Delhi High Court and tribuna ls. He also served as the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004 after working as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department.

| CJI says he prayed to god for solution to Ayodhya dispute: 'Sat before deity...'

A breakthrough in his career came in 2005, when he was elevated as an additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and subsequently appointed as a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 18th January, 2019.

How was Justice Sanjiv Khanna chosen as CJI?

This appointment comes a week after the incumbent CJI, DY Chandrachud, formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as Chief Justice of India . Chandrachud had written to the Centre proposing Justice Sanjiv Khanna's appointment as CJI on November 11, a day after he retires.

| SP's Ram Gopal slammed for using 'abusive language against CJI Chandrachud'

Union law minister Arun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, said,“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024.”

After a little over six months as CJI, Justice Khanna will retire on May 13 next year.