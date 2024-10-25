Food Festival Highlights Cypriot Cuisine At The 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024 – A vibrant celebration of Cypriot cuisine was one of the major highlights of the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, with a special Food Festival showcasing the traditions of Cyprus. Supported by the Indo-Cyprus and Cultural Forum, the festival was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Evagoras Vryonides, the distinguished High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, and featured an exquisite array of Cypriot dishes prepared by the students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



The event brought the rich flavors of Cyprus to India, from fresh halloumi cheese and savory souvlaki to traditional moussaka and delicious baklava. This exciting collaboration between Cyprus and India through the medium of food served as a reminder of the deep cultural connections between the two nations.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Global Literary Festival and Founder of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), emphasized the role of food in bringing people together. He stated,“Food is a universal bridge that connects cultures, and this Cypriot Food Festival reflects the warmth and camaraderie between Cyprus and India. We are proud to present this culinary journey, which adds to the global flavor of the festival.”



In his remarks, H.E. Mr. Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, expressed his appreciation for the effort put in by the AAFT students in crafting an authentic Cypriot dining experience. He said,“Food is a significant part of our culture, and it brings people closer, fostering mutual understanding and friendship. I am delighted to see the students here embracing and presenting the unique flavors of Cyprus so beautifully.”



The food festival was a highlight of the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, providing a culinary experience that complemented the event's broader aim of promoting cross-cultural dialogue and understanding. Attendees were treated to a range of delectable dishes, allowing them to immerse themselves in the culinary heritage of Cyprus while celebrating the festival's multicultural ethos.



