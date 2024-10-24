Drone Damages Radar In Occupied Crimea - Media
Date
10/24/2024 7:13:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight drone attack in the temporarily occupied Crimea on October 24, a Russian radar sustained damage.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, who administrators monitor the developments in the Russia-held peninsula, Ukrinform wrote.
"According to sources, as a result of an overnight attack on Crimea, a radar was damaged," the report reads.
It is noted that drones attacked a mobile radar manned by Russia's 31st Air Defense Division, located a few kilometers from the village of Olenivka. A kamikaze drone exploded, damaging the radar equipment.
Read also:
Russia acknowledges Black Sea Fleet's escape from Crimea
As reported, on the night of Thursday, October 24, two explosions were heard in Sevastopol, in the area of Balaklava, where Russian air defense was activated.
On the night of October 7, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an oil terminal on the coast of Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea.
MENAFN24102024000193011044ID1108817036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.