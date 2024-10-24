Drone Damages Radar In Occupied Crimea - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight drone attack in the temporarily occupied Crimea on October 24, a Russian radar sustained damage.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, who administrators monitor the developments in the Russia-held peninsula, Ukrinform wrote.

"According to sources, as a result of an overnight attack on Crimea, a radar was damaged," the report reads.

It is noted that drones attacked a mobile radar manned by Russia's 31st Air Defense Division, located a few kilometers from the village of Olenivka. A kamikaze drone exploded, damaging the radar equipment.

Russia acknowledges Black Sea Fleet's escape from

As reported, on the night of Thursday, October 24, two explosions were heard in Sevastopol, in the area of ​​Balaklava, where Russian air defense was activated.

On the night of October 7, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an oil terminal on the coast of Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea.