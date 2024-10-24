Jordan Condemns Israeli Attack On Gaza School Housing Displaced Persons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates has strongly condemned Israel's targeting of a school displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.The ministry labeled the attack a heinous crime that adds to Israel's ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles.Ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, underscored Jordan's firm rejection and condemnation of Israel's continued assaults on civilians. He stated that such actions flagrantly violate the rules of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949. Qudah pointed to Israel's disregard for the international calls for an end to the war and the unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza.Qudah emphasized the need to ensure the protection of civilians and preserve essential facilities that provide basic services to Palestinians, as well as humanitarian shelters, in accordance with international law.He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to immediately halt its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.He also urged the need to hold those responsible for crimes against Palestinians accountable and to stop Israel's ongoing violations of international law, humanitarian law, and the decisions of the International Court of Justice.