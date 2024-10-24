Los Defensores Champions Underserved Communities With The Launch Of Siempre Contigo Initiative In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Relations and Marketing at Los DefensoresHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores , a nationwide brand dedicated to serving the Hispanic community by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys after an accident, recently hosted a check presentation ceremony at Xochi Restaurant in Downtown Houston. The ceremony granted $40,000 to the Houston Food Bank and BakerRipley as part of Los Defensores'“Siempre Contigo” (Always With You) community initiative launch. These philanthropic funds put Houston's underserved populations first by addressing critical needs like food insecurity, social equity, and economic opportunity.The event featured notable guests, including Houston Council Member Joaquin Martinez (District I), Mexico Consulate Deputy Consul Edgardo Briones Velásquez, and representatives from the beneficiary organizations: Sean Crowl and Chinelo Aralu from the Houston Food Bank, Jessica Starkschall, Nini Gutierrez, and Tommy Holstien from BakerRipley. Nicole Cordero, Vice President of Community Relations and Marketing at Los Defensores, hosted the gathering, highlighting the collective impact of the organizations involved.Council Member Martinez kicked off the event by presenting a Certificate of Recognition to Los Defensores and commending the transformative work of the Houston Food Bank and BakerRipley. "On behalf of the City of Houston and Mayor John Whitmire, I want to thank Los Defensores and the Siempre Contigo program," he stated. "We need organizations like yours to help families work, live, and thrive in our communities. You have our full support."Los Defensores' "Siempre Contigo" community initiative embodies the organization's long-standing commitment to uplift and support the communities it serves. "When we say, 'we are always with you,' it's not just a slogan; it's a promise we've upheld for 40 years," said Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Relations and Marketing at Los Defensores. "We champion the safety and well-being of the community we serve because we are part of it. We understand their challenges and needs, and we're dedicated to making a meaningful impact together."Los Defensores' partnership with the Houston Food Bank underscores the organization's dedication to putting community first and its commitment to addressing the critical needs of underserved and food-insecure families in Houston. The $20,000 grant will have an immediate and significant impact, helping to provide 60,000 meals across 18 counties in Southeast Texas, benefiting 800,000 individuals.With over 60,000 Hispanic-owned businesses contributing to Houston's economic growth, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives is more crucial than ever. Partnerships with impact-driven organizations like BakerRipley, and programs like "Siempre Contigo" help create opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs and residents, fostering resilience and community empowerment.Like the community it serves, Los Defensores' "Siempre Contigo" initiative is deeply rooted in values that prioritize collective well-being, resilience, and cultural identity. This commitment to community-first principles fosters solidarity, support, and empowerment, reflecting a shared dedication to uplifting and advancing the communities they represent.For additional media assets and full EPK , click here.About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.Media Contacts:Andrea GomezC: 832-858-5850...Marco GonzalezC: 818-653-1357...

