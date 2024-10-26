Qatar Chamber Participates In Arab-Austrian Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has led a delegation to the 33rd General Assembly meeting, the 34th Board of Directors meeting of the Arab-Austrian Chamber of Commerce (AACC), and the 14th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum in Vienna.

Also present at these events was Qatar's ambassador to Austria, Jassim Yaqub al-Hammadi. The forum marked the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Organised by the AACC and the Arab Union of Chamber, the forum focused on fossil energy, energy, and efficiency. The forum's accompanying exhibition displayed a diverse range of Austrian, Arab, and international companies and organisations.

The forum is the AACC's largest international conference, exhibition, and networking event, which offers a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking and deepening of Austro-Arab relations in economy, trade, culture and diplomacy.

The AACC's general assembly was a pivotal gathering of Austrian and Arab board members to discuss, plan and shape the future directions of Austro-Arab cooperation and the Arab Ambassadors Council.

During these meetings, both sides discussed aspects of co-operation in economic and commercial fields, including energy, renewable energy, and sustainable innovation to reduce emissions, gas-to-hydrogen transformation, and modern nuclear power sectors.

It is noteworthy that the economic relations between Qatar and Austria have seen remarkable development, especially in recent years. Trade exchange between the two countries in 2023 amounted to QR503mn. Austrian exports to Qatar primarily consisted of timber and tourist vehicles, while Qatar's exports to Austria included chemical compounds, ethylene polymers, and vinyl chloride polymers.

MENAFN26102024000067011011ID1108820619