Iranian Foreign Ministry: Israeli Attack Underlines Clear Violation Of International Law, UN Charter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Iranian of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, strongly condemned the Israeli that targeted many military centers in Iran, underlining that it constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN charter.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Iran is entitled and obliged to defend itself against the Israeli attack, based on its inherent right of legitimate defense, which is also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The ministry expressed its appreciation to all countries of the region and those countries that condemned the Israeli targeting of Iran, underlining that the continuation of the Israeli occupation, its illegal acts and crimes in the region, especially the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people, along with the aggression on Lebanon, are the major reason of tension and insecurity in the region.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to take prompt measures to halt the genocide, war and aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, in addition to reigning in warmongering practices being conducted by Israel.

Iran's air defense center reported that Israel attacked military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam, adding that the Israeli missile had been successfully intercepted by the integrated air defense system with limited damages on some points.