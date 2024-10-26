Jordan Seeks To Increase Cooperation In Medical Industries With Iraq-JCI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.26 (Petra) - Representative of the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector in Jordan Chamber of (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, discussed with the Jordanian attaché in Iraq, Dr. Suleiman Amarin, ways to enhance Jordanian-Iraqi cooperation in the field of therapeutic industries and medical supplies.Atrash noted exports of the sector's products have reached new, non-traditional markets, especially to Central Asian countries and some African and European nations.Atrash added that a number of Jordanian companies have obtained the European od manufacturing practice (GMP) and the "CE marking" certificate, which qualifies them to export products to European countries.According to a JCI statement Saturday, Atrash noted endeavors to enhance presence of the Jordanian product in regional and global markets by strengthening relations with Arab countries, primarily Iraq, as Jordanian medicine meets all the "necessary" requirements to enter these destinations.Atrash also noted ways to benefit from the Kingdom's agreements with various countries across the world, which achieves an increase in investments in all fields and a surge in the volume of trade exchange, in line with the available production and export capabilities that aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision 2033.Atrash said the medical industries and medical supplies sector operates 151 facilities, with a registered capital of about JD341 million, while the number of Jordanian factories outside the Kingdom is 15 plants, located in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.The Kingdom, he noted, has many export opportunities to various countries globally in multiple industrial sectors, foremost are medical industries and supplies, which were estimated at more than JD515 million to various countries.Furthermore, he added that the sector's exports increased by about JD370 million during the first half of this year, compared to JD356 million for the same period in 2023.Atrash said these figures made the sector rank 6th among other industrial sectors, in terms of export value and positive growth.For his part, Amarin stressed the importance of the presence of pharmaceutical industries in Iraqi market, due to its "large" production volume and multiple investment opportunities.Amarin noted Jordanian industry has a "remarkable" opportunity to enter Iraqi market with availability of multiple investment incentives, mainly specialized industrial zones, tax exemptions and easy funding from Iraqi banks.