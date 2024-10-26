GCC Denounces Israeli Military Targeting Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, expressed his condemnation and denouncement of the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He described this action as a violation of its and a breach of international laws and norms.

Albudaiwi affirmed the Cooperation Council's rejection of these military operations and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid the consequences of continued military conflicts in the region.

He also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in de-escalating the situation.