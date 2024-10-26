10 Police Officers Killed In Clashes Southeast Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Ten Iranian officers were killed in clashes with in southeastern Iran.

Following the incident in the city of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchestan, which led to the martyrdom of at least 10 police officers, Iran's of Interior appointed a team to investigate the dimensions of this incident. according to Iran's news agency (IRNA).

"Additional news will be announced later," IRNA added.