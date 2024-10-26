10 Police Officers Killed In Clashes Southeast Iran
Date
10/26/2024 2:33:58 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tehran: Ten Iranian Police officers were killed in clashes with militants in southeastern Iran.
Following the incident in the city of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchestan, which led to the martyrdom of at least 10 police officers, Iran's Minister of Interior appointed a team to investigate the dimensions of this incident. according to Iran's news agency (IRNA).
"Additional news will be announced later," IRNA added.
MENAFN26102024000063011010ID1108820835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.