Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Rises To 42,924

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 42,924 martyrs in addition to 100,833 wounded, most of them children and women, while thousands of are still under the rubble.

Palestinian medical sources indicated that the forces committed seven massacres against families in the Strip during the past 48 hours, pointing that 77 martyrs and 289 wounded arrived at hospitals.

The Israeli occupation continues its bombing and targeting of Palestinian homes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, for the 386th consecutive day of the war, and is expanding its military operations in the region by targeting Lebanese territories, which has reinforced international fears of an expansion of the circle of conflict in the Middle East.