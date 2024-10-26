MP Becoming 'Future-Ready State' Under PM Modi's Direction: CM Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that Madhya Pradesh is progressing swiftly toward becoming a "future-ready state" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yadav said that as a step in this direction, his has started a regional conclave, inviting prominent industrialists from across the country to inspire local entrepreneurs and establish major industrial units within the state.

In the past three months, five conclaves were organised in different parts of the state -- Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, and the last one in Rewa, which received an investment proposal for more than Rs 31,000 crore.

Besides, the state government has also organised a national mining conclave last in Bhopal, which received investment proposals up to Rs 19,650 crore.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the mineral sector has immense economic potential, which can generate employment for the youth.

The Chief Minister noted that Madhya Pradesh is one of the major mineral states of the country with a 20 per cent share in the total mines of the country.

He also said that Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in the production of manganese and copper, second in rock phosphate, third in limestone, and fourth in the production of coal.

He added that 70 per cent of India's total copper reserves are in Madhya Pradesh.

"As many as 78 mineral blocks were successfully auctioned, which is the highest in the country. Mineral revenue doubled in the last five years due to clean intentions and transparent policies," CM Yadav said.

He added that being the heartland of the country and having strong rail and road connectivity, mining in Madhya Pradesh means direct and quick access of mining products to every part of the country.

"Madhya Pradesh stands at second position for the auction of iron ore, limestone, and bauxite mines. These achievements are evident that Madhya Pradesh is actively contributing to Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation," CM Yadav said.