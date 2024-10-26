Rooney 'Angry' Despite Stunning Plymouth Fightback In Preston Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney insisted he felt "angry" despite his side coming from three goals down in a remarkable second-half display as they drew 3-3 with Preston in English football's second-tier Championship on Saturday.

Goals by Plymouth debutants Freddie Issaka and Andre Gray and a stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts from Morgan Whittaker cancelled out Preston goals by Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Brad Potts.

The draw left Plymouth a point above the relegation zone, with Argyle boss Rooney saying: "I am angry because that performance is nowhere near good enough. We were easy to play against.

"Obviously I am pleased we drew the game but I can't accept that performance."

The former Manchester United and England striker added: "I am frustrated but even at 3-0 you can turn a game and I tried to get more attackers into the box, but we didn't do that at first.

"The last three games we have hit a bit of a blip but we need to get out of it.

"The one thing I never question with the players is their character. We need to learn the little nuances of the game...I think the fans had every right to boo at half-time but then when they saw us pushing and making changes and getting more balls in the box you could feel the atmosphere growing.

"I was delighted for them we got a point. It was important to stop losing after the last two games."

Sunderland were left five points clear at the top of the table after a 2-0 win at home to Oxford, secured by goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats were left clear of the chasing pack after Leeds and Burnley were both held to goalless draw by Bristol City and QPR respectively.

Sheffield United saw off Stoke 2-0, with Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell scoring either side of half-time.

Coventry came from 2-0 down to defeat Luton 3-2, with the Hatters' scoring twice before half-time through Carlton Morris's penalty and a goal from Elijah Adebayo.

But Ellis Simms (59) and Victor Torp (76) revived the Sky Blues after the break and Luton then had Tom Holmes sent off before Coventry's Haji Wright scored a winner two minutes into added time.

Edo Kayembe's 71st-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win for Watford over Blackburn, while Derby and Hull drew 1-1.

Cardiff drew 0-0 at West Brom, while a 90th-minute winner from Casper de Norre took Millwall to a 1-0 victory at Swansea.