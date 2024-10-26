15 Injured In Uruguay After Bus Skids Onto Montevideo Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Montevideo: At least 15 people were injured, six of them seriously, when a public transit bus skidded onto a beach in Montevideo Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place in the wealthy neighborhood of Pocitos, said the Trouville Prefecture, the area's coastal police.

For reasons still being investigated, the bus rammed through a retaining wall along the coastal promenade and ended at water's edge on Pocitos beach.

"The hypothesis being considered at this moment is that the vehicle suffered a brake failure," National Navy spokesman Alejandro Perez told reporters.

The driver was thrown through the windshield and sustained grave injuries.

Officials said a total of six people were seriously injured and nine suffered minor injuries.