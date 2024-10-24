Midea America Unveils Freestanding Ranges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New and Electric Ranges Offer Modern Design and Practical Features

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea America, a global leader in home appliances, is proud to introduce a new lineup of freestanding ranges, designed to offer practical conveniences at an attractive price point. Available in both gas (MGR30S2AST) and electric (MER30S2AST) models, and in three finishes-stainless steel, white, and black-these ranges feature a sleek back guard, intuitive controls, and an edge-to-edge oven window, creating a contemporary look that blends effortlessly into any kitchen decor. These new ranges are the perfect complement to Midea's full kitchen suite, providing homeowners with style and thoughtful features, to help make lives a little easier.

"Our new freestanding ranges are the culmination of Midea's commitment to delivering user-friendly, high-performing appliances that fit the needs of those with busy lifestyles," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "We've combined steam cleaning technology with flexible cooking options and backed it with a two-year parts and labor warranty-double the industry standard-so consumers can feel confident in the long-term reliability and performance of their appliance."

Spacious Ovens for Every Occasion

The large 6.1-cu. ft. capacity (gas) and 6.3-cu. ft. capacity (electric) ovens provide ample space for cooking multiple dishes at once, making them ideal for family dinners or entertaining guests. The adjustable oven racks offer versatility.

Burner and Element Versatility for Any Recipe

Both the gas and electric models are designed to accommodate various cooking needs. With four burners or elements, the cooktops provide precise heating control, allowing users to go from rapid boiling to a gentle simmer with ease. The gas range includes four powerful burners with 12K BTU, while the electric range (MER30S2AST) features a versatile four-element cooktop, allowing users to adjust the diameter of heating elements to suit any cookware.

Convenient Features for Easy Maintenance and Safety

Midea's freestanding ranges are designed with convenience and safety in mind. The eco-friendly steam cleaning feature uses steam to soften baked-on debris, allowing for easy cleanup without harsh chemicals or fumes. By simply activating the preset steam cleaning cycle, messes can be wiped away with minimal effort. For added safety, the control lock function prevents accidental use by disabling the control panel and locking the oven door, giving families peace of mind. Additionally, the pull-out bottom storage drawer provides extra space to store pots, pans, and other cookware, keeping your kitchen organized.

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group, the Fortune 500 giant known for making life easier for millions around the globe. As the world's top maker of home appliances, Midea is proud of its 166,000+ employees and presence in 200+ countries, including here in the U.S.

Midea's lineup of appliances - from kitchen to air conditioners, laundry, and floor care - surprises and delights consumers in just about every part of their homes. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., with an innovation hub in Kentucky, Midea America ensures your appliances don't just work hard-they work smart.

Our goal? To make daily chores feel less like work and more like wins. We blend design, performance, and convenience into every product-whether it's a fridge that solves your shelf-space dilemmas or a dishwasher that works quietly to make dishes sparkle. At

Midea, we make appliances that fit seamlessly into your busy life, bringing practical innovations that are affordable and reliable. Because appliances should have a simple job - to make your life easier.

