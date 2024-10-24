MATTRESS FIRM AMERICAN SLEEP INDEX UNCOVERS THE REALITY OF WHAT's KEEPING AMERICA UP AT NIGHT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly half of parents are unlikely to let their kids stay up past their bedtime on Halloween;

Daylight Savings affects more than two-thirds of adults' energy, mood and focus;

71% of Americans aren't likely to lose sleep over the 2024 Presidential Election

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, America's most trusted authority on sleep, has partnered with

YouGov to explore a question we all wonder about: "What's Really Keeping Us Up at Night?" Introducing the Mattress Firm American Sleep Index, a new report that delves into how major cultural events and life's pivotal moments impact our sleep, mood and overall well-being.

With Halloween, Daylight Saving Time and the 2024 Presidential Election around the corner, the Mattress Firm American Sleep Index reveals some surprising truths about these seasonal stressors.

Key findings include:



Halloween Sleep Impact: Parents are sticking to traditional bedtime routines on Halloween night to avoid sleepless nights.



Despite Halloween traditionally being a night where children are allowed to stay up past their bedtimes for spooky fun, parents are planning to adhere to their normal bedtime routines in 2024. Forty-seven percent of parents with children under 18 plan to keep up with normal bedtime schedules even on Halloween night.



More than a quarter (31%) of parents with children under 18 report Halloween night as one of the most challenging nights of the year to get their kids to sleep. While 39% of parents with children under 18 say it's somewhat difficult for their children to go to bed on time on a typical day, only 24% feel that Halloween has any significant impact on their kids' bedtime routine.



Daylight-Saving Time: Daylight Saving Time clock adjustments have negative impact on Americans moods and sleep patterns.



Over two-thirds (69%) of Americans experience at least minor negative shifts in energy, mood and focus after observing the Daylight-Saving Time clock adjustment.



Boomers are nearly 54% more likely than Gen Z to experience at least a minor negative change ( 83% and 54% respectively). Fifty-seven percent of parents with children under 18 believe that adjusting the clock for Daylight Saving Time has a significant impact on their children's sleep patterns.



No Election Night Jitters: Majority of Americans are not losing sleep over 2024 Presidential Election; however, Boomers and women expect to be most affected.



In what has been a hotly contested race dominating social media and the news, 71% of Americans report that they aren't likely to lose sleep over the 2024 Presidential Election.



Instead, Americans report personal matters and financial concerns ( 63% respectively), health concerns (58%) , relationship problems (39%) and issues at work (30%) as the more common causes of sleepless nights.



Among Americans who believe the 2024 Presidential Election would have an impact on their future sleep:





More than half (56%) believe their sleep quality will be more negative when the results are tallied.





However, younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) have a more positive outlook in their future post-election sleep with over half believing (53%) it will positively affect their sleep quality. Half of men (50%) as compared to nearly two-thirds of women (63%) believe their future sleep quality will be negatively affected by the outcome of the election.

"While I was surprised by some of the findings in the first Mattress Firm American Sleep Index, the results highlight a shift in cultural attitudes toward the importance of sleep and what Americans are prioritizing-as well as what's keeping us up at night," said Dr. Jade Wu, Board-certified sleep psychologist and Mattress Firm Sleep Advisor. "The quality of our sleep affects virtually everything we do. Whether you're four or eighty-four, recognizing what may negatively impact our sleep is the first step toward improving its quality and overall impact."

The Mattress Firm American Sleep Index will be released periodically, offering insights into how cultural moments affect the nation's sleep-and expert tips to help you sleep through anything life throws your way. Whether it's Halloween, Election Night, or the holiday season, Mattress Firm is here to ensure that everyone can relax and rest easy.

"As America's trusted authority on sleep, our goal is to help people rest easy, no matter what's on their minds at night," said Beth Garcia, Vice President of Communications at Mattress Firm. "While we're glad to see that most Americans aren't losing sleep over these major moments, Mattress Firm offers expert advice and sleep solutions for those who might be. With the launch of the Mattress Firm American Sleep Index, we'll continue to uncover the moments when people need extra support to get a good night's sleep."

MATTRESS FIRM AMERICAN SLEEP INDEX METHODOLOGY

The Mattress Firm American Sleep Index was a nationally representative survey of 2,401 U.S. residents ages 18 and up (including 495 parents of children under 18) was commissioned by Mattress Firm and conducted by market research firm YouGov. The survey was fielded online from October 8th through 10th, 2024. The margin of sampling error was +/-2 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence. Where applicable, results are weighted and representative of all US adults aged 18+. Respondents who selected "Don't Know," "Not Applicable," or "Prefer not say" in certain questions were removed from the question base size and results were recalculated unweighted after their removal.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

Media Contact:

Leslie Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE Mattress Firm

