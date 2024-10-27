Dozens Of Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Residential Block Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of Palestinians were brutally killed tonight as Israeli forces carried out an on a residential block in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza.

Local sources reported by WAFA news agency said that more than 35 people were killed in the horrific attack, including women and children, with many others injured.

The airstrike targeted a block of at least five homes near the western roundabout in Beit Lahiya.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far killed at least 42,924 peoples, with over 100,833 others injured.

