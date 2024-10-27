Wathnan Racing's Map Of Stars Storms To Grand Prix Du Nord Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Map Of Stars (Sea The Stars) made a strong impression, winning his second Listed race in the Grand Prix Du Nord (Listed race) at Chantilly yesterday.

Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the three-year-old has now won three races from four starts.

In a race led by Any Moon (Sea The Moon), Map Of Stars was calmly ridden by Christophe Soumillon. Entering the final straight, the thoroughbred slowly moved up on the leaders and pulled ahead to win by a length and three quarters.

Any Moon came in second, and Casapueblo (Le Havre) took third.

Bred by Al Asayl France, Map Of Stars is out of a Gr.1 winner Bateel (Dubawi), who is out of Gr.2 placed Attractive Crown (Chief's Crown) and a half-sister to Listed winner Basemah (Lemon Drop Kid).