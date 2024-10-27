Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with slight dust and clouds, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind daytime.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at first, and becomes fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT daytime, then decreases to 6 - 16 KT later.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 20 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft; while offshore will be 6 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at places at times

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.



